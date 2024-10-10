Container Tracking Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The container tracking market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $9.36 billion in 2023 to $10.11 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This historical growth can be attributed to rising consumer demand for transparency, the need for efficient and reliable logistics solutions, an increase in the volume of goods, growth in seaborne trade, and heightened safety standards at sea.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Container Tracking Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The container-tracking global market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, expected to reach $13.78 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to an increasing emphasis on sustainability, the expansion of international trade and globalization, efforts to enhance fleet optimization and efficiency, rising trade volumes, and infrastructure development. Key trends during this period include improved blockchain applications, advanced data analytics and visualization, the use of autonomous vehicles and drones, integration with supply chain platforms, and a focus on environmental sustainability.

Growth Driver Of The Container Tracking Market

The increasing incidence of cargo theft is anticipated to drive the growth of the container tracking market in the future. Cargo theft is on the rise due to heightened economic pressures, which have led to an increase in criminal activity, and the evolving sophistication of theft methods that outpace existing security measures. Furthermore, the growth of e-commerce has increased the volume and value of goods being transported, making cargo a more appealing target for thieves. Container tracking helps reduce cargo theft by offering real-time location and status updates, enabling immediate action if unauthorized movement is detected. It also improves overall security through comprehensive monitoring and historical data analysis.



Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Container Tracking Market Share ?

Key players in the market include A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S, CMA CGM Group, Cosco Shipping Lines Co Ltd., NetSuite Inc., Hapag-Lloyd AG, Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., Orient Overseas Container Line Limited, DP World Logistics FZE, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., Evergreen Marine Corporation, Wan Hai Lines Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., Project44 Inc., CargoWise, E2open Parent Holdings Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Hanjin Logistics Corporation, Pacific International Lines (Pte) Ltd., GoComet, CargoSmart Ltd.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Container Tracking Market Growth ?

Key players in the market are concentrating on creating advanced solutions, such as dry container tracking, to boost security, enhance logistics efficiency, and offer real-time visibility. Dry container tracking involves the monitoring and management of standard shipping containers used for transporting cargo that does not need special conditions, such as refrigeration or a controlled environment.



How Is The Global Container Tracking Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Technology Type: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Satellite

3) By Mode of Transportation: Maritime, Land, Air

4) By End-User: Food And Beverage, Consumer Goods, Vehicle Transport, Healthcare, Industrial Products, Other End-User

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Container Tracking Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the container tracking market in 2023. The regions covered in the container tracking market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Container Tracking Market Definition

Container tracking involves the application of technology to oversee and manage the location, condition, and status of shipping containers during their journey from origin to destination. This process employs real-time global positioning systems, radio frequency identification, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to enhance visibility and efficiency in the supply chain by monitoring and managing the shipping containers' location, condition, and status throughout their transit.



Container Tracking Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global container tracking market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Container Tracking Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on container tracking market size, container tracking market drivers and trends, container tracking market major players and container tracking market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

