Exhibition Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The exhibition market has grown robustly in recent years and is expected to increase from $63.49 billion in 2023 to $67.10 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include higher disposable incomes, urban development, cultural investments, government grants, and the rise of cultural tourism.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Exhibition Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The exhibition market is set to grow significantly in the next few years, reaching $84.06 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%. Growth factors include ongoing urban revitalization efforts, advancements in digital and interactive technologies, the expansion of global cultural exchange programs, a greater emphasis on arts education, and enhanced public engagement. Major trends involve virtual and hybrid exhibitions, interactive technologies, specialized and niche exhibitions, sustainability practices, and personalized experiences driven by data analytics.

Growth Driver of The Exhibition Market

The expanding arts and cultural industries are expected to contribute to the growth of the exhibition market in the upcoming years. This sector encompasses a wide range of activities and organizations involved in the creation, production, distribution, and promotion of cultural and artistic products and experiences. The growth of the arts and cultural industries is supported by rising disposable incomes and shifting spending habits, enabling greater investments in cultural and artistic experiences. Exhibitions play a crucial role in this industry by offering a platform for showcasing artistic works, engaging the public, facilitating cultural exchange, providing educational opportunities, supporting market development, and strengthening community ties.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Exhibition Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the exhibition market are Reed Exhibitions, Informa Markets, GL Events, Ascential plc, MCH Group, Emerald Expositions, Messe München, Clarion Events, Fiera Milano SpA, NürnbergMesse, Artexis Easyfairs, Comexposium, dmg events, Hyve Group, Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc., Koelnmesse, RAI Amsterdam, Fira Barcelona, Pico Global, Tarsus Group, Messe Düsseldorf, Messe Frankfurt, ITE Group

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Exhibition Market Size ?

In tandem, leading firms in the exhibition sector are innovating with mobile applications designed to improve attendee engagement and operational efficiency. These apps serve as robust tools for managing event schedules, exhibitor logistics, and attendee registration, ultimately facilitating a seamless planning and execution process for exhibitions and events.

How Is The Global Exhibition Market Segmented?

1) By Exhibition: Traditional Exhibitions, Virtual Exhibitions, Hybrid Exhibitions

2) By Revenue Stream: Exhibitor Fee, Sponsorship Fee, Entrance Fee, Services

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Midsize Enterprise (SME)

4) By Industry: Consumer Goods And Retail Sector, Hospitality Sector, ART Fuel Forum (AFF) And Energy Sector, Automotive And Transportation Sector, Industrial Sector, Entertainment Sector, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Exhibition Market

North America was the largest region in the exhibition market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the exhibition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Exhibition Market Definition

Exhibition refers to an organized event where companies, organizations, and individuals display their products, services, or work to the public or to industry professionals. It serves as a platform for businesses to showcase innovations, establish connections, and generate leads. Exhibitions are critical for networking, brand building, and staying competitive in the market.

Exhibition Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global exhibition market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Exhibition Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on exhibition market size, drivers and trends, exhibition market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

