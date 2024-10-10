Floify Launches Floify Verify, A Native Verification Of Income And Employment Service

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Floify , the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced the availability of Floify Verify , a native electronic verification of income and employment (VOIE) service powered by Argyle . Designed to streamline the mortgage origination process, Floify Verify allows lenders to verify income and employment at a cost-effective price point without the hassle of managing additional third-party vendors.







Floify Verify's native functionality allows lenders to prioritize their business objectives, whether it's accelerating loan processing or optimizing cost savings. Lenders focused on speed can embed Floify Verify directly into the loan application process to reduce delays and expedite loan approval. Alternatively, lenders aiming to manage costs can configure Floify Verify to be initiated by loan teams later in the process, such as after a financial pre-screening, enabling them to balance efficiency, cost control and the borrower's experience.

Reports generated by Floify Verify have the potential to receive representations and warranties relief on eligible loan components from both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. This is because Argyle, which powers Floify Verify, is an authorized report supplier to both Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) validation service and Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor® (LPASM) asset and income modeler (AIM).

“VOIE has been a pain point for many of our customers, with legacy verification methods achieving low success rates at a high price point. These methods are ill-suited to today's workforce and too expensive at a time when origination costs have risen to untenable levels,” said Sofia Rossato, Floify's president and general manager.“In response, we've partnered with Argyle to offer an elegant and cost-effective way for lenders to verify income and employment in the Floify environment without the hassle of managing additional vendors.”

With Floify Verify, lenders can view borrower-permissioned records, such as pay stubs and W-2s, at 60–80% less cost than legacy providers and manual verification methods. Additionally, the solution supports on-demand reverification-such as the 10-day pre-closing verification required for agency loans-at no additional cost.

“Argyle is proud to extend a modern verification experience to more borrowers and originators through our collaboration with Floify,” said Shmulik Fishman, founder and CEO of Argyle.“Floify Verify, powered by Argyle, equips lenders with a faster, more efficient way to handle VOIE, shaving up to a week off closing times and dramatically cutting costs-all while reducing the risk of loan buybacks.”

About Argyle

Founded in 2018, Argyle is backed by top investors, including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr and Rockefeller Asset Management. Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source access to real-time income and employment data. With Argyle, companies automate critical workflows-including income and employment verifications, deposit switches, wage advances and loan repayments-so they can build better, more efficient processes, reduce risk and scale their businesses. Argyle serves the mortgage, background check, personal lending and banking industries as well as the gig economy. For more information on Argyle's industry-leading platform, please visit .

About Floify

Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company's website at or on social media at Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter / X .

