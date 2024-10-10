Eiyan Lens Supports Hurricane Victims In Wake Of Helene And Milton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton's devastating impacts across the Southeast,

Eiyan Lens is taking action to support affected individuals. The company is providing a month's of daily contact lenses at no cost to those in need. This initiative aims to offer practical assistance to people facing the challenging task of recovery and rebuilding.

Hurricane Helene has disrupted countless lives, and Eiyan Lens recognizes the urgent need for community support. By addressing this specific need, the company hopes to contribute to the broader relief efforts in affected areas.

Michael Perl, CEO of Eiyan Lens, stated, "Our hearts go out to all those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. In times like these, we believe in the importance of coming together as a community. By providing essential vision care supplies, we hope to offer a small measure of support to those working to recover and rebuild."

This support is available to residents in the states affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Those in need can find information on how to request assistance at eiyanlens.

In response to the recent impact of Hurricane Milton, Eiyan Lens has expanded its support to include those affected by this additional disaster. The company continues to encourage residents in impacted areas to stay informed and follow guidance from local authorities as they navigate the aftermath of both hurricanes.

For more information about the relief efforts or to request assistance, please visit eiyanlens

or contact [email protected] .

About Eiyan Lens: Eiyan Lens is a New York City-based company committed to providing quality contact lenses. In times of crisis, Eiyan Lens strives to support affected communities and contribute to relief efforts.

