Hamid Kohan, CEO Of Legal Soft, Named Finalist For Distinguished Leader Award At 2024 California Legal Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soft , a leading provider of legal practice management solutions, is excited to announce that its CEO, Hamid Kohan , has been named a finalist for the prestigious Distinguished Leader Award at the 2024 California Legal Awards . This recognition highlights Kohan's exemplary leadership and the significant impact he has made in revolutionizing the way law firms operate and grow.



Hosted by The Recorder and Law.com , the California Legal Awards celebrate the innovators and changemakers who are pushing the boundaries of the legal profession. Kohan's nomination acknowledges his dedication to empowering law firms with cutting-edge solutions that streamline operations and foster long-term success.

The 2024 California Legal Awards ceremony will take place on October 15, 2024 , at the JW Marriott L.A. Live in Los Angeles, where top legal professionals from across California will gather to honor this year's distinguished finalists and winners.

Innovative Leadership Driving Legal Success

Under Hamid Kohan's leadership, Legal Soft has transformed into a trusted partner for law firms seeking innovative and scalable solutions. By offering comprehensive services in Practice Setup, Practice Management, Custom Mobile Apps, and Virtual Assistants (VAs), Kohan has positioned Legal Soft as a go-to resource for firms looking to thrive in a competitive landscape.

Hamid Kohan's leadership philosophy centers on providing law firms with the tools they need to stay ahead in today's evolving legal environment. His ability to combine technological innovation with personalized support has made Legal Soft an indispensable ally to hundreds of firms across the nation.

“I'm truly honored to be recognized for the Distinguished Leader Award. This nomination is a reflection of the incredible work our team at Legal Soft is doing every day to help law firms achieve their goals and grow sustainably. We are proud to be driving change in the legal industry, and we look forward to continuing this journey.” said Hamid Kohan, CEO of Legal Soft .

California Legal Awards: Honoring Excellence and Innovation

The California Legal Awards recognize law professionals and firms that are leading the charge in areas such as technology, leadership, and overall excellence. Finalists and honorees are selected by editors and reporters from The Recorder and with external judging panels involved for specific categories. The Distinguished Leader Award spotlights individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision in their roles.

Winners of the California Legal Awards will be announced at the upcoming awards ceremony, where the legal community will gather to celebrate innovation and achievement.

About Legal Soft

Legal Soft is a premier provider of legal industry solutions, offering expert services in Practice Setup, Practice Management, Custom Mobile Apps, and Virtual Assistants (VAs). With a deep understanding of law firms' challenges, Legal Soft provides scalable strategies that align with each firm's goals, helping them grow and succeed in a competitive marketplace.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Legal Soft

Address: 21371 Ventura Blvd. Suite #100 Los Angeles, California

Phone: (424) 341-4917

Email: ...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Linkedin

Youtube