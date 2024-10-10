Anita Dressel Named President Of Teletracking Technologies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pittsburgh, PA, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleTracking Technologies announces the appointment of Anita Dressel as President. With over 20 years of leadership experience and a proven track record of driving innovation and growth, Dressel is poised to lead the company into its next chapter of reimagining efficient healthcare operations.

Serving as CFO and COO since 2018, Anita brings a wealth of expertise in commercial management, business operations, leading diverse and cross-cultural teams, and driving business transformation.

“As I looked back at the significant achievements TeleTracking has made over the last few years, it became clear to me that Anita's fingerprints are on most of them,” said Chris Johnson, co-CEO of TeleTracking. "Joining as CFO, taking on COO responsibilities, and now being named President is a testament to the significant positive impacts she's had on nearly every aspect of our business."

“I am honored to take on this new role at TeleTracking, a company committed to improving patient care through innovative technology solutions, and one I am proud to have called home for more than six years,” said Dressel.“I look forward to managing the business of today and am passionate about delivering the future of TeleTracking that Chris, our owner Michael Zamagias and the leadership team envisions.”

Under her leadership, TeleTracking aims to strengthen its position as the leader in healthcare operations, focusing on Expanding the Capacity to Care by enhancing patient flow and improving operational efficiency for hospitals and health systems around the globe.

Prior to joining TeleTracking, Dressel served in various executive roles, most recently as CFO of Ericsson's Digital Services business segment. She has a BS and MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, and she has attended executive programs at the Indian School of Business, as well as the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

