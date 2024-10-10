Account Takeover Protection Market Gain Momentum With Major Giants With Arkose Labs, Shape Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Account Takeover Protection is estimated to reach USD 6B by 2030, currently pegged at USD 2Billion. And the growth rate of 16%

HTF MI recently introduced Global Account Takeover Protection Market study with 143+ pages in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2024-2030). The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and from the complete study areThe Major Players Covered in this Report:Arkose Labs, Shape Security, Imperva, RSA Security, IBM, BioCatch, Okta, PerimeterX, F5 Networks, Ping Identity, SecureAuth, Akamai, TransUnion, NuData Security, Experian, Sift, Forter, Kount, Radware, AllClear ID According to HTF MI, the Account Takeover Protection Market is estimated to reach USD 6B by 2030, currently pegged at USD 2B. In 2019 the market size was ~ USD1B since then the growth rate of 16% was witnessed in the market. and by Geography (North America, LATAM, West Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, MEA).Definition:The Account Takeover Protection Market focuses on preventing cybercriminals from gaining unauthorized access to online accounts by using advanced tools like AI-driven fraud detection, multi-factor authentication, and behavioral biometrics. With the rising number of cyberattacks targeting eCommerce, banking, and social media platforms, businesses are investing heavily in account security. North America leads this market due to its large number of digital businesses and regulatory focus on data privacy. However, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth. Key challenges include balancing security measures with user experience and managing the high costs of advanced solutions.Market Trends:AI-driven fraud detection, multi-layered authentication, integration with cloud-based security platformsMarket Challenges:High costs of advanced solutions, regulatory and compliance hurdles, balancing security with user convenienceDominating Region:North America, EuropeFastest-Growing Region:Asia-Pacific, Middle EastHave a query? The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Account Takeover Protection market segments by Types: Behavioral Biometrics, Multi-Factor Authentication, Device Fingerprinting, Risk-Based Authentication, AI-Driven Solutions Detailed analysis of Account Takeover Protection market segments by Applications: E-Commerce, Banking, Social Media, Insurance, GovernmentGeographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:.The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.).North America (United States, Mexico & Canada).South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.).Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.).Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia). Account Takeover Protection Market Research Objectives:- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies). Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates). Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles). Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development). Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions). Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Account Takeover Protection Market:Chapter 01 – Account Takeover Protection Executive SummaryChapter 02 – Market OverviewChapter 03 – Key Success FactorsChapter 04 – Global Account Takeover Protection Market – Pricing AnalysisChapter 05 – Global Account Takeover Protection Market Background or HistoryChapter 06 - Global Account Takeover Protection Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide Account Takeover Protection MarketChapter 08 – Global Account Takeover Protection Market Structure & worth AnalysisChapter 09 – Global Account Takeover Protection Market Competitive Analysis & ChallengesChapter 10 – Assumptions and AcronymsChapter 11 – Account Takeover Protection Market Research Method

