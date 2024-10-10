EQS-News: The Group AG / Key word(s): Research Update

The Platform Group AG: Portzamparc BNP PARIBAS GROUP initiates Research Coverage with STRONG BUY recommendation and price target of EUR 13.60

10.10.2024 / 12:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Platform Group AG: Portzamparc BNP PARIBAS GROUP initiates Research Coverage with STRONG BUY recommendation and price target of EUR

13.60



Düsseldorf, 10 October 2024. Portzamparc BNP PARIBAS GROUP has initiated research coverage of The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 ,“TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, with STRONG BUY recommendation and a price target of EUR

13.60 .

The complete research report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at Portzamparc BNP PARIBAS GROUP Research Initiation .



The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG

is a software company that is active in 23 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 25 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR

...

Schloss Elbroich

|

Am Falder 4

|

40589 Düsseldorf | Germany



10.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at



Language: English Company: The Platform Group AG Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4 40589 Düsseldorf Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1 WKN: A2QEFA Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2006213