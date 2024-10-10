|
EQS-News: Shelly Group AD
/ Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
Shelly Group: Invitation – 1st Capital Markets Day (news with additional features)
10.10.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Shelly Group: Invitation – 1 st Capital Markets Day
Sofia / Munich, 10
October 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166 ) (“Shelly Group” /“the Company“), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, is pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to attend its 1st
Capital Markets Day on 5
November live in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, or virtually via webcast.
Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will elaborate on how Shelly Group is disrupting the market for smart building solutions, show how Shelly products are conquering the clients' hearts and homes, outline business strategy and growth drivers, and present its capital markets strategy and long-run prospects until 2030.
Date:
5 November 2024
Location:
JUNGHOF PLAZA
Junghofstrasse 16
60311 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Registration:
For online conference participation , please click:
here .
For in-person participation (for professional investors, analysts and media only), please contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331
Mail:
...
AGENDA
| 11.30
| 12.30
| REGISTRATION – LIGHT SNACKS
| 12.30
| 13.15
| Shelly Group: Disrupting the Market for Smart Building Solutions
Dimitar Dimitrov (Co-CEO) & Wolfgang Kirsch (Co-CEO)
| 13.15
| 14.00
| Shelly products: Conquering the customers' hearts and homes
Dimitar Dimitrov (Co-CEO) & Cie.
| 14.00
| 14.30
| COFFEE BREAK
| 14.30
| 15.15
| The Shelly Swirl: Business Strategy and Growth Drivers
Wolfgang Kirsch (Co-CEO) & Cie.
| 15.15
| 16.00
| Shelly Group: The Way to 2030
Wolfgang Kirsch (Co-CEO)
| 16.00
| 17.00
| GET TOGETHER – LIGHT SNACKS & DRINKS
About Shelly Group
Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.
Additional features:
File: Shelly Group Capital Markets Day – Invitation
