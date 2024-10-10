DCGI Orders Recall Of 45 Medicines Over Quality Concerns

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 10 (KNN)

In a recent development, India's Drugs Controller General (DCGI) has ordered the recall of approximately 45 medicines due to quality concerns, while initiating action against manufacturers of five spurious drugs.



This information was disclosed by DCGI Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi during the CII Pharma and Life Sciences summit in New Delhi on October 9, 2024.

Raghuvanshi clarified that recent reports of "50 fake medicines" being banned were inaccurate.



He emphasised the distinction between "not of standard quality" medicines and fake or spurious drugs, stating that only five of the identified products were categorised as spurious under official terminology.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) conducts monthly sampling and testing of over 2,000 market samples.



Typically, 40-50 of these fail to meet certain parameters, which may include minor issues not posing significant health risks. These findings are routinely published on the organisation's portal.

Upon identification of substandard or spurious drugs, the CDSCO immediately initiates a recall process, informing manufacturers to withdraw the products from the market.



For the five spurious drugs identified, authorities are currently mapping the supply chain to trace and penalise those responsible for their distribution.

Raghuvanshi assured that the Drug and Cosmetics Act provides comprehensive measures to address issues related to fake and spurious drugs.



The CDSCO follows established procedures to investigate such cases, which may result in recommendations for prosecution or administrative actions, depending on the severity of non-compliance.

This announcement follows last month's publication of CDSCO's monthly list, which included over 50 drugs, such as antacids and paracetamol, identified as substandard or fake medicines in the Indian market.



The DCGI's statements aim to provide clarity on the regulatory actions being taken to ensure drug quality and safety in India.

(KNN Bureau)