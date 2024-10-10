SIMATS Ranks 2nd in India and Achieves Global Recognition in Times World University Rankings 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) is thrilled to announce its exceptional performance in the Times World University Rankings 2025 , securing the 2nd position in India and placing within the coveted 401-500 bracket globally .





This remarkable achievement cements SIMATS ' status as a trailblazer in higher education, both nationally and internationally. The prestigious ranking reflects the institution's relentless dedication to academic excellence, ground breaking research, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.





This year's edition of the Times World University Rankings is the largest in its 21-year history, featuring a record 2,092 institutions from 115 countries / regions , an increase of 185 institutions compared to last year. The ranking assesses research-intensive universities across five key areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry income .





SIMATS has consistently been acknowledged for its innovative curriculum, which integrates both traditional and contemporary teaching methodologies, equipping students to meet the evolving demands of a globalized world. The university's focus on international collaborations, research innovation, and comprehensive student development has been instrumental in its ascent to the top ranks.





This global recognition reaffirms SIMATS' mission to cultivate the next generation of global leaders and innovators. With this prestigious milestone, SIMATS is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory in the field of education, inspiring students and educators alike.



For more details, please contact: 1800 123 746 287; please visit .