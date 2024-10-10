Cryptonewsbreaks LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) Announces Closing On $2.24M Private Placement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) LQWD Technologies (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) , a leading provider of enterprise-grade transaction infrastructure for the Lightning Network, has closed the first tranche of its nonbrokered private placement. According to the announcement, under the fully subscribed first tranche of the placement, LQWD issued 3,200,000 units at $0.70 per unit to raise gross proceeds of $2,240,000. Each unit was comprised of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant and is subject to a four-month hold before becoming free trading. A second and final tranche of the placement remains open. That tranche includes up to an additional 1.5 million units at a price of $0.65 per unit. The company anticipates using funds from the private placement for continued expansion, including purchasing Bitcoin and expanding the developer team.

To view the full press release, visit

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Bitcoin-backed, audited, publicly traded company focused on building the infrastructure to enable instant, low-cost, internet-powered payments. The company is committed to delivering enterprise-ready solutions for open payments at scale using the Lightning Network. For more information, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LQWDF are available in the company's newsroom at

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 75+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN