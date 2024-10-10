California Hemp Industry Launches Legal Challenge To Newsom's THC Ban
Date
10/10/2024 2:09:00 PM
Following the enactment of emergency regulations to ban intoxicating hemp products in the state of California, players in the hemp industry
filed a lawsuit against
the state's Department of Public health to overturn the rules. Now plaintiffs in the lawsuit are requesting a state judge to halt the enforcement of the regulations until a ruling is given by the courts on the matter.
In their suit, the plaintiffs argue that the ban is unlawful and will cause irreversible damage to the nascent hemp industry. The new request argues that allowing the...
