Miningnewsbreaks Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) Reports Filing Of Independent DFS Update Technical Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Platinum Group Metals (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) , operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground platinum group metals (“PGM”) deposit located on the northern limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, has filed a Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) technical report on its Waterberg Project, in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The study is associated with the Independent Definitive Feasibility Study, which it filed last month. Titled“Waterberg Definitive Feasibility Study Update, Bushveld Igneous Complex, Republic of South Africa,” the report was prepared by a team of specialists and supports the disclosure of an updated independent mineral resource estimate, effective Aug. 31, 2024.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a shallow, bulk underground PGM and base metal deposit located on the northern limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, approximately 85 kilometers north of the town of Mokopane. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo and HJM. For more information about the company, visit

