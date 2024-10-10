(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Anime Tokyo Station: Anime hub born in Ikebukuro, Toshima Ward, celebrates its 1st anniversary

Special Exhibition: TV Anime Pokémon

1st anniversary event to be held!

TOKYO, Oct 10, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) -

The anime hub, Anime Tokyo Station, which leverages Japanese anime content loved by fans worldwide, has welcomed over 100,000 visitors from Japan and abroad since its opening in October last year.

This facility serves as a launch point into the world of anime, where travelers visiting Tokyo from all over the world, specialists, children, and adults alike can gather and enjoy discovering both past masterpieces and the latest popular series.

To commemorate its 1st anniversary, a special exhibition for the globally popular TV anime Pokémon will be held. Through displays featuring iconic scenes broadcasted on TV, visitors can relive Pokémon's vibrant history. Additionally, there will be an interactive corner where the two protagonists from "Liko and Roy Channel" come to life and react to visitors.

Furthermore, at the end of October, the facility will host a "1st Anniversary Event" featuring the popular voice actors Miina Tominaga and Ryūsei Nakao.

Please visit Anime Tokyo Station and indulge yourself in the allure of anime.

TV Anime Pokémon Special Exhibition

- Exhibition Overview

The new series of the currently airing TV anime Pokémon features a dual protagonist format, centering on a young girl, Liko, and a young boy, Roy, and began airing in April 2023. On Friday, October 11th, a new chapter, "Rayquaza Rising," will commence. This special exhibition will present the world of the TV anime Pokémon and trace the journey of Liko and Roy's adventures thus far.

- Main Exhibition Contents

・ Exhibits

Original drawings of iconic scenes, panels of the main characters and Pokémon, Liko's pendant, and the ancient Poké Ball, among other items.

・ Photo Spots

Photo spots where visitors can take pictures with characters and Pokémon, including face cutout panels.

・ "Liko and Roy Channel" Experience Corner

An interactive experience corner where Liko and Roy react to visitors.

- Exhibition Period

From October 26 (Sat), 2024, to February 2 (Sun), 2025

1st Anniversary Event

(1) Date & Time: October 31 (Thu), 2024, 5:00 p.m.–6:30 p.m. (tentative)







(2) Venue: Anime Tokyo Station, 1st Floor (Tokyu Building East Building No. 5, 2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima Ward)

(3) Panels:

Miina Tominaga (voice actor)

Ryūsei Nakao (voice actor)

(4) Overview:

Talk show and special segments by the panels, congratulatory messages from the voice actors, etc.







(5) Participant Application Overview:

- Number of participants: 50 (by lottery)

- Application period: From October 4 (Fri), 2024, to October 20 (Sun), 2024

- Application method: Please apply via the dedicated application form.

Please refer to the official Anime Tokyo Station website for more details and applications.

*Panels and content are subject to change without notice. Thank you for your understanding.

Overview of the Facility







- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (abbreviation: Anime Tokyo)

- Location: Tokyu Building East Building No.5, 1-2F above ground, B1F below ground (2-25-5, Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima Ward, Tokyo) *4-minute walk from Ikebukuro Station

- Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. (last admission by 6:45 p.m.)

- Closed: Mondays *If Monday is a holiday, the museum will be open on Monday and closed the following day. Also closed on New Year holidays, temporary closures, etc. *Please check the official website before visiting.

- Admission: Free

- Official website:









