Al-Sisi, Jordanian FM Discuss Updates In Lebanon, Palestine

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received on Wednesday Jordanian Foreign Ayman Safadi, in the presence of Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelati and Jordanian Ambassador to Cairo Amjad Al-Adayleh.





The meeting discussed the latest developments in Egyptian and Jordanian efforts to calm the situation in the region, as the two countries' firm position was affirmed regarding the need to intensify serious international efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and to implement the required quantities of humanitarian aid to save the region from a large-scale humanitarian crisis.





It was also stressed that an independent Palestinian state on the lines of 4 June 1967, was the main guarantor of achieving sustainable peace and stability in the region while emphasizing the danger of the path of military escalation, which increases the complexity of the situation and pushes towards possibilities that seriously threaten regional security and the capabilities of the peoples of the region.





The official spokesperson for the Presidency of the Republic stated that the Jordanian Foreign Minister affirmed his country's pride in its close historical relations with Egypt at the official and popular levels, and their joint endeavour to continuously develop the frameworks of bilateral cooperation, in a way that achieves the aspirations of their brotherly peoples towards development and prosperity.