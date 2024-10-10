Speedway Motorsports And Rick Hendrick Announce New Ten Tenths Motor Club At Charlotte Motor Speedway

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Located adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway and Hendrick Motorsports, the Ten Tenths Motor Club is a new joint venture combining the unparalleled motorsports and automotive heritage of Speedway Motorsports and business leader Rick Hendrick.

Ten Tenths Motor Club will include the Ten Tenths Circuit, a multi-purpose lighted road course featuring three challenging configurations; the Ten Tenths Clubhouse, a 20,000-square-foot hospitality and special events facility with capacity for 1,500 people; a members' garage for automotive enthusiasts and collectors featuring climate-controlled storage, lounge and mechanical service support; and expansive off-road trails for driving experiences. With the Ten Tenths Circuit near completion and construction underway for the Ten Tenths Clubhouse and members' garage and lounge, the complex will host its grand opening with the Smith Heritage Invitational automotive experience on April 4-5, 2025.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership combining unparalleled motorsports history, automotive heritage and business expertise, officials with Speedway Motorsports

and business leader Rick Hendrick today announced the creation of the Ten Tenths Motor Club , a 100-acre complex designed to attract automotive enthusiasts and manufacturers from around the world. Operated by Speedway Motorsports, the Ten Tenths Motor Club will include the Ten Tenths Circuit, a purpose-built, lighted road course with three configurations for high-performance driving; the Ten Tenths Clubhouse, a 20,000-square foot special event facility; a members' garage featuring secure, climate-controlled storage, cigar lounge, bourbon bar and putting course; and expansive off-road driving trails.



Designed by F1 veteran and two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Alexander Wurz, Ten Tenths Circuit includes three configurations: a seven-turn 0.567-mile inner loop; a 13-turn 1.1-mile short course; and a 19-turn, 1.7-mile full circuit, featuring 112 feet of elevation change between Turns 6 and 14.

The all-new Ten Tenths Motor Club combines motorsports and automotive heritage of Speedway Motorsports and Rick Hendrick

"Our vision for Ten Tenths is to create an experiential destination that can be enjoyed by everyone from professional race car drivers to high-performance driving enthusiasts and car collectors," said Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports. "It's the most expansive property development at Charlotte Motor Speedway

since we built zMAX Dragway in 2008, and further enhances our desire to innovate for the future.

"As the name Ten Tenths implies, we are going all out to create a place to celebrate the automobile unlike any other place in the world," Smith added. "Our new project will become a centerpiece of community amongst individual automotive enthusiasts, commercial partners and manufacturers."

Located outside Turns 1 and 2 of Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Ten Tenths Motor Club will host its grand opening with the Smith Heritage Invitational

automotive experience on April 4-5, 2025. Construction on the Ten Tenths Circuit is nearly complete, while work on the Clubhouse is underway.

"In addition to a premier track design and driving experience, Ten Tenths will have unparalleled resources and infrastructure to support every customer and organization we touch," said Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group

and owner of NASCAR 's Hendrick Motorsports . "Just 20 minutes from Charlotte's center city, it's accessible by major thoroughfares and two nearby airports while being situated amongst a variety of lodging, shopping and entertainment options. Through our local network of service and collision centers, the facility will offer concierge vehicle maintenance and repair for nearly every exotic or high-performance car on the market. It's a combination of amenities that cannot be matched in North America.

"The opportunity to partner with Marcus and his brothers on a passion project like this is incredibly rewarding," added Hendrick, who is an avid car collector and preservationist. "I've had a special relationship with the Smith family for more than four decades. Not only do we share a love for automobiles and racing, we are aligned in our core values, our commitment to the local community and our overall vision for Ten Tenths. The collaboration thus far has been tremendous, and I can't wait to see what our teams accomplish together as this exciting idea becomes reality."

"For decades, my brothers and I have been blessed to build not only a business relationship with Rick Hendrick, but also a true friendship," said Smith. "It's an honor for Speedway Motorsports to partner with him on this joint venture and to create something worthy of the high standards exhibited by our organizations."

Ten Tenths Circuit

Designed by F1

veteran and two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans

winner Alexander Wurz, Ten Tenths Circuit includes three configurations: a seven-turn 0.567-mile inner loop; a 13-turn 1.1-mile short course; and a 19-turn, 1.7-mile full circuit, featuring 112 feet of elevation change between Turns 6 and 14. At an average of 42 feet wide and with generous runoff areas, the course promises to challenge drivers of all skill levels. The 1.7-mile circuit can be driven in both directions and split into two courses: the 0.567-mile inner loop and the 1.1-mile short course. The inner loop will be water-irrigated for optimized testing, drifting and driver training. The circuit will also feature lighting to maximize driving opportunities with three potential sessions a day: morning, afternoon and night.

"The track itself in its beautiful landscape has a lot of ups and downs and enjoys a natural flow," said former F1 driver and track designer Alex Wurz. "Every corner of the circuit has a different character. Altogether, it plays a symphony of drivers' music. It wants to be driven very fast. You can rotate the car into the corners.

"All of our expertise and passion has gone into this project," added Wurz. "I'm terribly proud to be the designer along with Charlotte Motor Speedway of the new Ten Tenths Circuit."

Ten Tenths Clubhouse

Modeled after the exquisite Turn 11 at Sonoma Raceway , Ten Tenths Clubhouse will be a 20,000-square-foot destination for corporate retreats, business summits, special events and entertainment. The building will feature the flexibility of three large individual hospitality rooms, which can be combined into one expansive hospitality space for showcase events. Hospitality rooms will also open to outdoor patios to expand capacity for up to 1,500 people. Ten Tenths Clubhouse will include conference rooms with video presentation capabilities and a catering kitchen.

Ten Tenths Members' Garage

In addition to the circuit and clubhouse, Ten Tenths Motor Club will include a members' garage designed to build camaraderie and community amongst the most passionate automotive aficionados. With an atmosphere created to celebrate a high-performance automotive lifestyle, the members' garage will include secure gated access, climate-controlled storage, luxury lounge areas for meetings or relaxation, a cigar lounge, bourbon bar, and a putting course. Members will have convenient access from garage to circuit, as well as designated event days throughout the calendar year to drive the courses.

Concierge Vehicle Service

With a dedicated concierge located on site, Ten Tenths Motor Club will offer an unparalleled maintenance and reconditioning experience provided by Charlotte-based Hendrick Automotive Group, the largest privately held operator of car dealerships in the United States.

Premium vehicle support, including white-glove pickup and delivery, will be available locally from 21 dealerships and five collision centers. Hendrick Collision Centers

have the expertise to repair 30 different nameplates, including enthusiast brands such as Acura ,

Audi ,

BMW ,

Chevrolet ,

Ford ,

Honda ,

Jaguar ,

Lamborghini ,

Lexus ,

Mazda ,

Mercedes ,

MINI ,

Porsche

and Toyota .

For information or business inquiries about the Ten Tenths Motor Club, visit .

About Speedway Motorsports:

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway ,

Bristol Motor Speedway ,

Charlotte Motor Speedway ,

Dover Motor Speedway ,

Las Vegas Motor Speedway ,

Nashville Superspeedway ,

New Hampshire Motor Speedway ,

Sonoma Raceway ,

Texas Motor Speedway ,

North Wilkesboro Speedway

and Kentucky Speedway .

For more than 60 years, Charlotte Motor Speedway has been the flagship speedway for the company, setting the standard in motorsports entertainment for fans of all ages. Known as America's Home for Racing, the 1,000-acre complex includes legendary Charlotte Motor Speedway, zMAX Dragway, The Dirt Track at Charlotte and the Ten Tenths Circuit (opening 2025). For more information, visit

or .

About Hendrick Automotive Group:

Representing 131 franchises and 25 manufacturer nameplates from the Carolinas to California, Hendrick Automotive Group is the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company employs more than 10,000 people in its 93 dealership locations, 21 collision centers and four accessories distributor installers in 13 states. For more information, please visit .

