Foundation Office At Fifth Third Bank: Grant Application Process Open From Oct. 1 Nov. 22

CINCINNATI, October 10, 2024 - For more than a century, Fifth Third has managed private foundations, empowering individuals, families and institutions to realize their visions and leave a legacy for the greater good. ​It all started with Bank president, Jacob G. Schmidlapp. A pioneer, ahead of his time, he established the Jacob G. Schmidlapp Trust in 1903.

Today, the Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank works diligently to ensure these foundations fulfill their mission of giving back to worthy charitable causes. From October 1 – November 22, 2024, the Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky and Piqua regional grant application process is open for grants that will be awarded by April 1, 2025.

“The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank is committed to healthy, strong and vibrant communities,” said Heidi B. Jark, senior vice president and managing director of The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank.

“Our Grant Application Process is designed to connect those organizations seeking support with opportunities to enable them with needed resources. Our goal is to make that process as transparent, accessible and easy as possible,” Jark added.



Eligible organizations include nonprofit organizations that operate in Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and Piqua and are designated under section 501(c)(3) and subsections 509(a)(1), 509(a)(2), and 509(a)(3) Types I and II by the Internal Revenue Service.

Churches and religious organizations, through non–denominational programming administered by such organizations will be considered (examples include food pantries, after school programs, housing initiatives, etc.).

​The following are not eligible for Foundation Office grants: individuals​, government or government agencies​, public or private K-12 schools​ and athletic, band and other booster clubs​. In addition, events such as walks, runs, dinners and galas are also ineligible. For complete details, please visit our Guidelines for Grantseekers .

New this year, there are two application links. Organizations are welcome to apply to both applications, if they find they have appropriate requests.



Regional Application

This grant application is for organizations applying for a grant from multiple foundations administered through The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank. The Ohio Valley Foundation Application

The Ohio Valley Foundation funds small equipment, technology, and capital improvement projects in the Ohio Valley. Organizations can request grants up to $25,000.

The Foundation Office

The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank, National Association, serves as trustee, co-trustee or agent for more than 300 private and corporate foundations that grant millions of dollars annually to worthy charities across the United States. The foundations support a variety of causes, from education to the arts and from basic-needs organizations like shelters and counseling centers to environmental projects and animal rescue.

To learn more about The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank, please visit 53/foundationoffice .

