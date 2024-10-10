Al Khoory Hotels Launches Exclusive Loyalty Programme

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Al Khoory Hotels, part of the Al Khoory Group's hospitality division, has announced the official launch of its new loyalty programme, Hayakum Al Khoory Rewards as the company continues to witness increased guest numbers and year-on-year RevPAR (revenue per available room) growth.

Mr. Abdulla Mohammed Tayeb Khoory, Vice Chairman of Al Khoory Group

The Arabic name Hayakum, meaning welcome, is inspired by Al Khoory Hotel's emirate heritage of ensuring a warm and rich welcome at all its properties in Dubai and its long-term relationships with guests since launching in 2008.

The loyalty programme, which is free to join, will provide members with a range of exclusive and unique benefits, including discounts, priority check-in and late check-out, priority reservations at restaurants and spas within the Al Khoory Hotels portfolio, discounted rates for local heritage tours, a dedicated concierge, and flexible cancellation policies.

Speaking about the launch of the loyalty programme, Mr. Abdulla Mohammed Tayeb Khoory, Vice Chairman of Al Khoory Group, said, "This represents a new chapter in our journey of excellence in hospitality, and underscores our commitment to providing our guests with unmatched service and exclusive rewards. Hayakum reflects our appreciation for their continued support and trust in the brand by providing benefits that go beyond mere points and discounts."

"By joining this programme, guests will enhance their stays and contribute to a hospitality community that values exceptional service, sustainability, and innovation."

Unlike traditional loyalty programmes that often focus on point accumulation, Hayakum is centred on delivering meaningful experiences and catering to the needs and preferences of today's travellers.

"We are setting a new benchmark for loyalty programmes in the region, aligning with broader industry trends towards personalisation, sustainability, and value-driven service in order to build lasting customer relationships," added Khoory.

The launch marks a significant milestone for Al Khoory Hotels, coinciding with the company's newly revamped and rebranded website. The website is designed to enhance the guest experience by providing an intuitive and user-friendly platform for bookings and loyalty management.

Al Khoory Hotels has long been recognised for its commitment to providing quality accommodation, outstanding service, and exceptional value. With a growing portfolio of properties strategically located in business and leisure hubs across Dubai, the brand continues to cater to the diverse needs of its guests.

Each hotel offers easy access to Dubais major business districts, tourist attractions, and cultural landmarks. From the luxurious suites at the Sky Garden Al Khoory Hotels to the family-friendly Al Khoory Hotel Apartments, guests can expect a consistent standard of comfort and convenience, enhanced by the benefits of the Hayakum programme.

The hotels boast a wide range of amenities, including state-of-the-art fitness centres, rooftop infinity pools, and world-class dining options. Whether staying for business or leisure, guests can enjoy a holistic hospitality experience that meets all their needs.

Al Khoory Hotels invites all travellers-whether frequent visitors or newcomers to Dubai-to join Hayakum Al Khoory Rewards and enjoy its exclusive benefits.

For more information and to sign up, please visit our website at .