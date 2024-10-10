New Dating App Laguna Predicts If A Relationship Will Last

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laguna, the innovative AI-powered matchmaking app, is transforming the dating landscape by tackling the most common frustrations faced by users today. By combining advanced psychology research with cutting-edge technology, Laguna offers a personalized and transparent approach to finding meaningful relationships.

By providing one personalized introduction each day, Laguna encourages thoughtful consideration and prevents users from feeling overwhelmed.

Solving the Frustrations of Modern Dating

"Online dating has become a maze of endless swiping and superficial connections," says Sonny, co-founder of Laguna with 16 years of machine learning experience. "Laguna cuts through the noise and helps people find genuine connections based on deep compatibility."

Many users feel overwhelmed by the impersonal nature of current dating apps, leading to swipe fatigue and disappointing interactions. Laguna bridges this gap by providing a scientifically backed, personalized matchmaking experience accessible to everyone.

A Personalized Path to Meaningful Connections

By answering just three confidential questions, users receive in-depth compatibility insights that delve into personality traits, values, and psychological wiring.

"Understanding why you're compatible with someone shouldn't be a luxury," says Ben, co-founder and expert in UX design. "Laguna democratizes access to compatibility insights that were only available through expensive matchmaking services."

World's First Intelligent Search Engine for Dating

Laguna introduces the world's first intelligent search engine designed for dating. Unlike other dating apps, Laguna empowers users to search for exactly what they're looking for.

"Our intelligent search doesn't just match keywords; it understands concepts and traits, delivering results that truly align with your desires."

Confidentiality Breakthrough: Be Yourself Without Fear

Laguna's onboarding process features a breakthrough in confidentiality, allowing users to express their true selves without fear of judgment.

"When users feel safe to be honest about who they are and what they're looking for, the compatibility predictions become remarkably accurate" adds Ben.

Transparency and Trust at the Core

Laguna stands out by offering full transparency in the matchmaking process. Users receive detailed introductions that explain not just who a potential match is but why they might be a good fit.

About Laguna

Laguna was born out of a shared desire to alleviate the pain points of online dating. By focusing on compatibility, intelligent search, and user-centric design, Laguna offers a unique solution that bridges the gap between impersonal dating apps and prohibitively expensive matchmaking services. Laguna is available for free download on the Apple Store .

