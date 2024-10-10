(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AKF has turned on its Disaster Relief Program to aid dialysis and post-transplant patients living in areas impacted by Hurricane Milton

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) has turned on its Disaster Relief Program to aid dialysis and post-transplant patients living in areas impacted by Hurricane Milton, many of whom are still recovering in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. AKF's Disaster Relief Program is the nation's only rapid-response system that provides emergency financial assistance to dialysis and recent transplant patients.



The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday night near Sarasota along Florida's Gulf Coast, with destructive storm surge, and crossed the entire Florida peninsula with hurricane force winds. It also brought an outbreak of damaging tornados across the state. More than 3.3 million Floridians were without power early Thursday morning. Milton led to widespread evacuation orders and emergency declarations in over 50 counties in Florida and 38 counties in Georgia. For those who depend on dialysis treatments three times a week, evacuation can be particularly difficult.

"Our hearts break for all those affected by this significant storm. With tens of thousands of people in the southeast still reeling from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, we aim to support as many kidney patients in need as we can," said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. "The challenges these individuals are facing - particularly people with kidney failure who depend on dialysis, medications and a kidney-friendly eating plan to live - cannot be overstated. AKF is ready and available to assist members of the kidney community who are hurting and need help in light of this disaster."

Emergency grants of $250 are available for dialysis and post-transplant patients living in 36 Florida counties and six Georgia counties. Disaster relief grants help patients with low incomes replace lost medications and kidney-friendly foods (which may be spoiled due to power outages), pay for temporary housing and transportation to treatment, and replenish clothing and personal essentials lost due to the natural disaster or the need to evacuate with little to no notice.

The need for more support of disaster relief efforts is urgent. To donate in support of AKF's disaster relief efforts, visit AKF's website . AKF covers the administrative costs of this program so that 100% of donations may go directly to patients in need.

People with kidney failure are especially vulnerable and prone to hardships during a natural disaster, as disruptions to dialysis treatments can put them at risk for being hospitalized. AKF has developed a resource page for patients impacted by Hurricane Milton, which can be accessed here .

AKF has been providing emergency disaster financial assistance to kidney patients throughout all the major disasters that have struck the United States and its territories for the past three decades. Over the last two weeks, AKF has distributed nearly $100,000 in emergency grants to dialysis and post-transplant patients in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee who have been affected by Hurricane Helene . AKF is grateful to the many corporations, foundations and other friends who have offered critically needed aid to these efforts, including the American Society of Nephrology, Ardelyx, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., CorMedix, CSL Vivor, the Foundation for Kidney Patients, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., the Schattner Foundation and Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

Dialysis and recent kidney transplant patients who need emergency financial help should contact a social worker at their dialysis or transplant clinic for information on applying for aid or apply directly at gms.KidneyFund.org .

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of 1 in 7 Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through transplant. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 21 consecutive years and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

