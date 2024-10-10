G. L. Gooding's Latest Novel In Iowa Family Saga Rockets To Bestseller Status In Its First Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Long Journey: Velma's Story by G.L. Gooding - Available Now at Amazon

The latest entry in Gooding's family saga rises to the top 10 of Amazon's Literary Saga Bestsellers list in its first week.

WOODWARD, IA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author G.L. Gooding never expected his mother's life story to connect with so many readers, but the family saga has done just that. The Long Journey rose to #7 on Amazon's Literary Saga Bestsellers list in its first week. Creating the hit series became an unexpected goal for Gooding after a chilling conversation with his mother. Velma Steele Gooding shared memories about the harrowing death of her father-how at just 5 years old, she and her sister were left alone with their baby brothers while their mother fought a blinding snowstorm in an effort to save the man who they all loved.

Gooding says“I wrote these books to honor my mother's indomitable spirit. She, like so many women of her generation, faced unimaginable hardships with grace and determination. Readers say my books remind them of their own mothers and grandmothers, and I think my mother's life story speaks to the universal influence of family and the power of love in overcoming adversity.”

Gooding's attention to historical detail and his vivid storytelling have created a lasting tribute to American families who faced challenges before and after the Great Depression and World War II. Where Courage Began was followed by The Road to Resilience. His latest novel The Long Journey picks up as World War II looms, continuing the family's saga through one of the most challenging periods in American history. Velma helps her husband Jack battle Tubercular Pneumonia. They move from Iowa to the West Coast to build B-17 bombers in the War effort. After the war, the growing family is pulled back to Iowa to care for Velma's mother. They ultimately settle in Peoria, Illinois, where a life-altering encounter pushes Velma's courage to the edge. The Long Journey is available in bookstores and online. Gooding has confirmed that the fourth and final book of the popular series will launch in 2025. The first three novels are in production now for audio book release next year.

About Author G.L. Gooding:

American novelist G. L. Gooding is the author of five novels that have warmed the hearts of audiences around the globe. Gooding and his wife Sarah live in Chagrin Falls, Ohio with their beloved dog Cooper. Gooding is significantly visually impaired. After multiple retinal detachments, he faced severe central vision loss while finishing his first novel. Although living with Ocular Histoplasmosis, which has symptoms similar to Macular Degeneration, Gooding has found creative ways to write, edit, and produce his work. The Long Journey: Velma's Story is available now and will soon be available as an audio book.

ABOUT THE BOOKS BY G.L. GOODING

Available in paperback, e-book, audio, and even large-print editions, G.L. Gooding's novels bring the past to life across genres, captivating a wide audience who love historical fiction.

Gooding's first book, Fresh Snow on Bedford Falls, is an award-winning historical mystery that continues the story of the classic film It's a Wonderful Life. This literary sequel is available as an audiobook, narrated by industry legend George Guidall.

Gooding's second novel, Yellum, shifts to a faith-related narrative, exploring the life story of the special donkey who carried Mary to Bethlehem for the birth of Christ. This touching animal adventure is available in both print and audio formats, with the audiobook narrated by emerging talent Katherine E.D. Swift.

In his third book, Murder in Minnesota, Gooding blends historical fiction with mystery, taking readers on a suspenseful road trip with a ragtag group of friends in 1970s America.

His fourth, fifth, and sixth novels form the cornerstone of the Velma's Story series that was inspired by his late mother's long life. Where Courage Began, The Road to Resilience, and The Long Journey depict the challenges and triumphs of rural America before and after the Great Depression and World War II, highlighting the resilience of the human spirit. Through compelling storytelling and authentic historical detail, Gooding offers an unforgettable glimpse into the strength and determination of his family's past.

Visit

For more information or author interviews, contact Robin Blakely.

Text or call Robin at 660-973-2723.

Email ...



Robin Blakely

Creative Center of America

+1 6609732723

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

YouTube

The Long Journey: Velma's Story - Available Now on Amazon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.