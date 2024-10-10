Paylogix® Announces Addition Of Candy Newell To The Business Relationship Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Paylogix ®, the premium solutions provider to advance and simplify voluntary benefits administration announced the addition of Candy Newell as a Business Relationship Manager. Newell brings extensive experience in the voluntary benefits to the organization.With a long-standing career in voluntary benefits at Aflac, Candy has gained expertise in both internal carrier operations and the needs of sales divisions, brokers, and clients. She has held various roles at both the national and regional levels, including Product Manager, Business Development Manager, and Training Consultant. These experiences have made her a trusted partner to internal teams and external collaborators alike, helping to identify opportunities within key accounts, implement effective enrollment solutions, and share her insights across the organization. Originally from upstate New York, Candy now resides in Chapin, SC. In her free time, she enjoys fiber arts and actively supports local small businesses and artists of all kinds.“At Paylogix, our priority is hiring top talent to help our clients-both current and future-successfully navigate the evolving voluntary benefits landscape," said Paul Ziats, CLU, ChFC, LLIF, Director of Business Development. "Candy's extensive industry knowledge and proven ability to build strong connections with brokers and providers make her a tremendous asset to our team. With her leadership, we are poised for continued growth and the development of lasting client relationships.”About Paylogix:Paylogix®, a third-party administrator, creates premium technology solutions that make voluntary benefits administration simpler and more secure, while delivering a better user experience. Paylogix serves as a trusted partner to benefit providers, brokers, and employers. Our thoughtfully designed tools to facilitate enrollment through billing and payment are automated, innovative, and secure to provide users with the data they need, when they need it.

