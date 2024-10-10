Obviohealth Announces The Appointment Of Nicholas Campbell To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Seasoned Healthcare Executive Nicholas Campbell Joins ObvioHealth Board of Directors

to Drive Digital Innovation in Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth , a leading digital company revolutionizing clinical trial solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Campbell to its Board of Directors. Nicholas brings over 20 years of experience in clinical development, medical technology, and digital healthcare.

With a proven track record of success in leading and scaling commercial organizations across these sectors, Nicholas' strategic vision will be instrumental in guiding ObvioHealth as it continues to expand its digital capabilities and offer next-generation solutions for clinical trials.

"We are excited to welcome Nicholas to our Board of Directors," said Ivan Jarry, CEO of ObvioHealth. "His unique perspective and deep experience will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth, further integrating cutting-edge technology to benefit both patients and research partners."

Nicholas Campbell's appointment further strengthens ObvioHealth's leadership team as the company continues to push the boundaries of innovation in decentralized clinical trials and deliver transformative solutions for the healthcare industry.

For more information on how ObvioHealth is transforming clinical research, visit .

About ObvioHealth

ObvioHealth is a leading provider of digital clinical trial solutions, leveraging technology to make clinical research more accessible, efficient, and patient-friendly. Through its ObvioGo® platform and new enterprise solution, ObvioHealth enables seamless clinical trials that generate stronger evidence and more reliable outcomes.

SOURCE ObvioHealth

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED