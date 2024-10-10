Toll Brothers Announces New Condominium Community Now Open In Sunnyvale, California

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Vantage at The Station is now open for sale in Sunnyvale, California. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley near tech employers and the Caltrain Station, this amenity-rich community offers condominiums with 1 to 3 bedrooms and 976 to 2,685+ square feet of luxury living space. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 1155 Aster Avenue in Sunnyvale.



Vantage at The Station features innovative one- and two-story home designs with stunning architecture and elegant finishes. The community will offer an array of amenities, including a pool, two club rooms, co-work mezzanine, entertainment lounge, dog wash, fitness center, courtyard, children's playground, dog park, and dynamic walking paths that allow for easy access throughout the community. Home pricing begins at $929,995.









“Offering luxury condos with exceptional designs and a prime location, our new community, Vantage at The Station, provides our Toll Brothers homeowners with the best in modern living,” said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California.“Residents will enjoy a resort-style community with unparalleled amenities in the heart of Silicon Valley.”

Children living in The Station may attend the highly ranked Ellis Elementary, Sunnyvale Middle School, and Fremont High School, as well as local, highly sought-after private schools. The community is centrally located with easy access to transit and proximity to major Sunnyvale employers. Upscale shopping and dining opportunities, local farmers markets, parks, and recreational options are also nearby.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Vantage at The Station, prospective home buyers are invited to call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA .

About Toll Brothers

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

