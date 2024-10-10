HCL Bigfix Wins “Endpoint Security Innovation Of The Year” In 2024 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CyberSecurity Breakthrough recognizes HCLSoftware for the second consecutive year with top honor

LOS ANGELES and NOIDA, India, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced that HCL BigFix has been selected as winner of the“Endpoint Security Innovation of the Year” award in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.



HCL BigFix stands out amongst its competitors with its comprehensive endpoint management capabilities, supporting nearly 100+ Operating Systems spanning legacy, modern and niche. This enables organizations to achieve unparalleled control and visibility across their entire IT environment. The HCL BigFix platform supports a wide range of endpoints, including Windows, macOS, Linux, UNIX, and mobile devices, ensuring seamless integration and management via a unified management console that delivers real-time visibility.

The award is the second consecutive from Cybersecurity Breakthrough who tabbed HCL BigFix the“Risk Management Innovation of the Year” award winner in 2023.

HCL BigFix is continuously innovating for the future in areas such as:



Automated patch management

Enhanced security posture Scalability and performance

“Receiving the top honor from CyberSecurity Breakthrough for the second consecutive year is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCL Software.“We strive to empower organizations with robust endpoint management capabilities that not only enhance security, but also optimize operational efficiency. This recognition inspires us to continue our mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware fuels the Digital+ economy by developing, marketing, selling and supporting solutions in six key areas: Business & Industry Applications; Data and Analytics; AI and Intelligent Operations, Total Experience, Cybersecurity and Specialized Software. HCLSoftware drives customer success through relentless product innovation for more than 20,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500.

