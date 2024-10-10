SEI Launches Three Active Etfs

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SEI ® (NASDAQ: SEIC ) today announced the launch of three active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complement its existing suite of large cap strategies. The new equity-based ETFs now provide building block solutions for investor portfolios across all core equity asset classes.

SEI's Select series utilizes an integrated management approach that combines SEI Management Corporation's quantitative-based, active stock portfolios with active portfolios from high-conviction, third-party sub-advisors. The ETFs invest in asset class-specific equity securities through an optimized blend of fundamental sub-advisor portfolios with SEI's quantitative models, and each of the funds incorporate the factor families of value, momentum, quality, and low volatility.

The three new ETFs include:



SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ: SEIS )

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ: SEIE ) SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ: SEEM )

Jim Smigiel, Chief Investment Officer and Head of SEI's Investment Management Unit, said:

"These ETFs are another set of tools in SEI's growing lineup to meet investors' diverse needs across asset classes and geographies. Through the powerful integration of our own internal capabilities with industry leading sub-advisors, we believe this hybrid investment approach can help investors improve outcomes, reduce volatility, and enhance diversification."

SEI continues to enhance its offering of ETFs and separately managed accounts (SMAs), offered through Managed Account Solutions , to anticipate and meet client demand and adoption. Today's newly-listed ETFs reflect the company's ongoing dialogue with advisors and commitment to providing financial professionals with greater optionality in the solutions they use to serve investors' needs.

Erich Holland, Executive Managing Director of Client Experience for SEI's Advisor business, added:

"We have intentionally harmonized our investment offering to focus on providing our clients with more control, transparency, and tax-efficiency. These new factor-based ETFs represent a continued evolution of delivering cutting-edge strategies that capitalize on market trends and provide greater flexibility in response to changing economic conditions.

"Not only do these new strategies help better align portfolios to a client's range of financial goals, but they also provide advisors the opportunity to personalize investment solutions at scale."

