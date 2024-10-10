BUREAU VERITAS: Number Of Shares And Voting Rights As Of September 30, 2024
Date
10/10/2024 12:16:22 PM
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – October 10, 2024
Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated
by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the
French financial markets authority AMF
Issuer: Bureau Veritas
| Date
| Number of shares (1)
| Number of voting rights
| 30/09/2024
| 454,033,034
| Theoretical number of voting rights: 584,082,063
Number of exercisable voting rights: 578,525,878
(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2024, if any.
| Bureau Veritas
| Head Office
| Tel: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00
| Société Anonyme
| Immeuble Newtime
| Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01
| (Limited liability corporation)
| 40/52 boulevard du Parc
|
| Share capital of EUR 54,464,582.40
| 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine
|
| RCS Nanterre 775 690 621
| France
|
Attachment
BUREAU VERITAS Number of shares and voting rights as of 09 30 2024
