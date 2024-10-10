عربي


Monthly Information Related To Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Composing The Share Capital – October 8, 2024


10/10/2024 12:15:59 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Listing market: Euronext Paris (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR001400K4B1- Symbol: PHXM)
Website :

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut (1) voting rights
Total of net ( 2) voting rights
December 31, 2023 6 075 105 6 226 982 6 226 733
January 31, 2024 6 075 105 6 227 002 6 226 753
February 29, 2024 6 075 105 6 226 951 6 226 702
March 29, 2024 6 075 105 6 226 938 6 226 689
April 30, 2024 6 075 105 6 226 932 6 226 683
May 31, 2024 6 075 105 6 226 989 6 226 740
July 1, 2024 9 980 668 10 132 597 10 132 348
October 8, 2024 10 013 719 10 165 848 10 165 599

(1) Gross voting rights number (or (( theoretical )) voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.

Attachment

  • CP_Déclaration Droits de Vote 08 10 2024_vENG

MENAFN10102024004107003653ID1108767268


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

