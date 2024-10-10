Right To Play’S 9Th Annual Gala Honours Playful Heroes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five heroes honoured for outstanding service to Right To Play and the children and youth we serve globally

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, Right To Play honoured five outstanding categories of heroes during the 2024 Heroes Gala. Bringing together notable Canadians and passionate advocates, Right To Play's annual fundraising gala raised over $1.1M dollars while celebrating the life-changing power of play. Now in its 9th year, the Heroes Gala has become a must-attend event in Toronto.

Right To Play protects, educates and empowers children and youth in 14 countries globally, including in 77 Indigenous communities in Canada. Through Right To Play programs, children and youth learn the invaluable life skills -- like confidence, self-esteem and communication – that they need to thrive now and in the future.



“The Heroes Gala is a wonderful example of the difference we can make when we come together to support children,” said Right To Play CEO, Susan McIsaac.“So many children are growing up in places torn apart by climate disasters, conflict, and displacement. The impact on their well-being and education is severe. Thanks to the incredible support of our sponsors, gala attendees, and the Right To Play community, more children will have childhood filled with play, joy, and learning, and a brighter future.”



This year's honourees were:

Athlete Hero: Erica Wiebe, 2016 Freestyle Wrestling Olympic Champion

Youth Hero: White Buffalo Youth Council

Community Hero: The Starko Challenge



Partner Hero: Mark Fraser, Director of Culture & Inclusion for MLSE

Volunteer Hero: Sean St. John, Executive Vice President, Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income and Co-Head of Risk Management Solutions, donor, board member and longstanding volunteer

The evening featured performances by America's Got Talent runner up, Roberta Battaglia and Indigenous singer James Wilson.

For more information on the Heroes Gala or about Right To Play visit .

About Right To Play



Right To Play is a global organization that protects, educates and empowers children to rise above adversity using the power of play. We reach millions of children each year in 14 countries, and 77 Indigenous communities in Canada. Through our programs, we harness the power of play, one of the most fundamental forces in a child's life, to teach children the critical skills they need to dismantle barriers and embrace opportunities, in learning and in life. Visit for more information.

