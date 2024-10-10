Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Knee Pads For Roofers (TRO-1213)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a roofing company, and I thought there could be a better design for knee pads," said an inventor, from

Aylmer, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the FEHR STRAPS. My comfortable and protective design would keep the pads in place while walking up a roof and when installing shingles and boards."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for knee pads. In doing so, it ensures the pads remain securely in place when working on a roof. It also provides a good grip at all times, even when walking up a roof. As a result, it increases comfort and protection. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for roofers and others who wear knee pads. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1213, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

