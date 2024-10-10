180 Medical Expands E-Ordering With Parachute Health Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

180 Medical partners with Parachute to better ordering for catheter and ostomy supplies, simplify the ordering for providers and improve patient care

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 180 Medical, a leading provider of catheter and ostomy supplies, is excited to announce its launch on Parachute Health, a premier digital for healthcare providers. This strategic move aims to improve and simplify the ordering process for catheter and ostomy supplies, making it easier for healthcare professionals to help their patients obtain the products they need.

Parachute Health's e-ordering platform simplifies the traditional process of ordering medical supplies for patients, reducing paperwork and administrative burdens for healthcare providers. Integrating with Parachute Health is a new way for 180 Medical to provide an efficient and dependable ordering experience.

“Partnering with Parachute Health is an exciting step for us,” said Andrew Julian, Senior Sales Director of 180 Medical.“This collaboration makes it easier for healthcare providers to get their patients the products they need, quickly and reliably.”

180 Medical is known for providing the best customer service with top-quality supplies from leading manufacturers. Through Parachute Health, healthcare providers can easily create accounts, complete prescriptions, and track orders. 180 Medical manages the rest, including insurance verification, personalized consultation with the patient to confirm their needs, and free shipping directly to patients.

“Our goal at 180 Medical has always been to provide exceptional service to our customers and clinicians,” said Julian.“By leveraging Parachute Health's platform, we can improve the accessibility and convenience of ordering medical supplies so healthcare providers can focus more on patient care.”

Healthcare providers can now access 180 Medical's comprehensive range of catheter and ostomy supplies through the Parachute platform, ensuring patients receive the necessary products without delay.

About 180 Medical

180 Medical has been a leading provider of catheters and ostomy products in America for over two decades. Founded by Todd Brown after his spinal cord injury, the company has focused on providing unparalleled customer service and setting an impressive standard of care in the home-delivered medical supply industry. The company's mission is to supply products that can turn lives around, and this ethos is infused into every aspect of its service.

About Parachute Health

Parachute Health is the leading post-acute software platform for digital orders of DME and medical supplies, with a network of over 220,000 eSigning clinicians across more than 66,000 facilities in all 50 states. The simple DME ordering experience helps clinicians create clean digital orders with transparency into health plan requirements.



Kieranne Nellms

Director of Marketing, 180 Medical

+1 8776882729

KieranneNelms@180medical

