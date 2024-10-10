Purchase of Own Securities and Total voting Rights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Company') announces that on 10 October 2024 the Company purchased for cancellation 514,128 ordinary shares of 0.01p each at a price of 40.8p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 185,173,739 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17