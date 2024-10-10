NEXTCHEM (MAIRE) AWARDED LICENSING AND PROCESS DESIGN PACKAGE TO UPGRADE BSR's HYDROGEN PRODUCTION UNIT IN VIETNAM, BASED ON ITS PROPRIETARY NX REFORMTM TECHNOLOGY
NEXTCHEM's subsidiary KT Tech will provide the licensing and the process design package for its NX ReformTM
hydrogen technology as part of the larger Dung Quat Refinery's upgrading and expansion project in Vietnam
This agreement includes also the supply of the proprietary steam methane reforming equipment during the plant's construction phase
MAIRE
announces that NEXTCHEM (Sustainable Technology Solutions), through its subsidiary KT Tech , hydrogen technologies licensor, has been awarded by Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR) the licensing and the Process Design Package (PDP) for a new hydrogen production unit, as part of the larger upgrading and expansion project of Dung Quat Refinery in Vietnam.
KT Tech will design the new hydrogen production unit with a capacity of 22,676 cubic metres per hour (Nm3/h), leveraging on its proprietary technology. This technology, which is part of NX ReformTM hydrogen technology portfolio enables cost-effective hydrogen production and offers the potential to reduce the carbon footprint by incorporating CO2 capture technology. It offers flexibility in feedstock and capacity, ensuring production adaptability. The solution is based on proven and widely adopted steam methane reforming methods, resulting in high operational efficiency. Once the project reaches the construction phase, KT TECH will also supply the proprietary equipment for the steam methane reforming process.
Alessandro Bernini, MAIRE CEO , commented, "We are proud of this important achievement, which confirms our excellent track-record in upgrading existing production plants to enhance efficiency and achieving lower consumptions, thanks to our leading technological know-how and unparalleled process engineering capabilities."
