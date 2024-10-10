Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Accessory To Collect Used Washer Fluid (TRO-1207)
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide motorists with a simple and effective means of catching and containing used washer fluid sprayed on the rear window," said an inventor, from Thornhill, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the FLUID GUARD. My design would protect the back of the vehicle and keep it looking clean for a longer period of time."
The patent-pending invention provides a neat way to collect and dispose of used washer fluid from the rear window of a vehicle. In doing so, it prevents spent washer fluid at the back of a vehicle from causing harm to the paint finish and other surfaces. It also helps avoid unsightly messes. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1207, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
