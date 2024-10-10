Top U.S. Fertility Expert Named Strategic Advisor To Legacy, America's Leading Sperm Freezing & Testing Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy , the leading provider of at-home sperm testing and freezing in the United States, is proud to announce the appointment of its newest strategic advisor: Dr. Brian Levine, an award-winning board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and the founding partner and Practice Director of CCRM Fertility New York and the founder of Nodal, the surrogacy platform.

Widely recognized as one the country's leading fertility experts, Dr. Levine has been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2019 and has been interviewed by The New Yorker and CNN on the latest fertility science. He was awarded the highest prize by the American Society of Reproductive Medicine for an assisted reproductive technology (ART) video on three-dimensional sperm imaging techniques. Dr. Levine attended New York University School of Medicine, where he recently completed a term on NYU's Board of Trustees.

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in reproductive medicine, research and treatment, offering access to a network of award-winning fertility doctors, a full suite of reproductive services, innovative technologies and cutting-edge labs.

Nodal is an innovative technology platform committed to revolutionizing the surrogacy and assisted reproduction sector. By offering secure, efficient, and transparent solutions, Nodal enables intended parents and surrogates to manage their surrogacy journeys with ease and confidence.

"I am excited to join forces with Legacy as a strategic advisor," said Dr. Levine. "Over the last 15+ years, I have been devoted to normalizing an open dialogue about infertility, a disease that affects both men and women equally. Legacy's mission - to raise awareness about the global sperm decline and the importance of proactive sperm testing and freezing -

aligns perfectly with mine."

In his role as a strategic advisor, Dr. Levine will help guide Legacy in revolutionizing male fertility care. His expertise will be instrumental to the company's continued innovation and expansion.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Brian Levine to the Legacy board of advisors, which includes some of the world's top fertility experts," said Khaled Kteily, CEO and founder of Legacy. "His dedication to advancing male reproductive health will make him a valuable partner as Legacy brings at-home sperm testing and freezing to the mainstream."

The largest male fertility clinic in America, Legacy allows customers to test and cryopreserve their sperm without leaving home, serving over 25,0000 clients to date. Available across the United States, Legacy is trusted by leading health plans, employee benefits providers, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In spring 2024, Legacy was named to the Financial Times' list of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies.

To learn more about Legacy and its innovative at-home sperm testing and freezing, visit givelegacy .

