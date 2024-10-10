SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP Announces Shareholder Investigation Of Flexshopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY)
Date
10/10/2024 11:16:30 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP announces that it is investigating FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY ) on behalf of the company's shareholders.
The investigation seeks to determine whether FlexShopper's directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions.
If you are a shareholder of FlexShopper, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding your rights and options, free of charge, please visit us at:
You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at [email protected]
or by telephone at 212-725-1000.
One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.
Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
SOURCE Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN10102024003732001241ID1108767150
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.