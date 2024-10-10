Inventhelp Inventor Develops Therapeutic Device To Heat And Massage (TRO-1205)
Date
10/10/2024 11:16:29 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and comfortable way to apply heat and massage to various areas of the body to alleviate pain and soreness," said an inventor, from
Harrowsmith, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the Ultimate Martin Therapy. My versatile and therapeutic design can be used on the head and shoulders, upper back, lower back, legs, and feet."
The invention provides an improved therapeutic product designed to apply heat and massage to various areas of the body. In doing so, it helps relieve pain, stiffness, and soreness. It also helps increase circulation, and it could enhance relaxation. The invention features a portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the elderly, anyone who suffers with various injuries, athletes, members of the labor force, travelers, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1205, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
