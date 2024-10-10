Redis Honored By Bofa For Its Leading Real-Time Data, AI Infrastructure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redis , the world's fastest data platform, was honored by of America during its annual Innovation Summit. Redis was recognized for its innovative real-time data which powers more than 10,000 businesses worldwide, including nearly 60 percent of the Fortune 50. Redis' solutions for caching, vector search for AI apps, and more help customers build, scale, and deploy the apps our world runs on.



At the Innovation Summit, Bank of America chooses one honoree based on its proven ability to innovate, track record of success, and strong long-term partnership. Using Redis, Bank of America has built fast, high-quality digital experiences for their clients at scale, from use cases like caching and session management, to event streaming and AI infrastructure.

“Over the years, Redis and Bank of America have developed a deep and truly unique technological partnership. As digital banking has matured, Bank of America has been focused on providing fast, modern experiences for their clients, and we've helped it build them,” said Redis CEO Rowan Trollope.“Speed has always been important for banking apps, but as AI capabilities like LLM-powered chatbots and agentic systems create new types of customer experiences, scalable, reliable real-time data platforms will be an even more crucial piece of infrastructure. Bank of America has always been an innovative partner for us, and we look forward to continuing that in the years to come.”

Learn more about Redis and get started for free here .

About Redis

Redis is the world's fastest data platform. From its open source origins in 2011 to becoming the #1 cited brand for caching solutions, Redis has helped more than 10,000 customers build, scale, and deploy the apps our world runs on. With cloud and on-prem databases for caching, vector search, and more, Redis helps digital businesses set a new standard for app speed.

Located in San Francisco, Austin, London, and Tel Aviv, Redis is internationally recognized as the leader in building fast apps fast. Learn more at redis.io.

Redis Media Contact

LaunchSquad

...