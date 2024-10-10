Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Lock Box System For Delivered Packages (TRO-1198)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new lock box system to protect package deliveries against theft and inclement weather," said an inventor, from Utterson, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the C C BIN. My design would also keep the owner informed of all package-deliveries and related information."

The invention provides a secure way to protect delivered packages outside a home or business. As it can connect to the customer's existing internet setup and/or alarm system. In doing so, it helps prevent the theft of packages. It also ensures delivered items are protected against rain and other inclement weather. As a result, it provides added security and peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1198, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

