Flock Safety Secures Certificate Of Private Security Licensure In Texas To Build Momentum With Commercial Entities

Austin, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , the all-in-one solution that keeps communities safe, has secured a Private Security Licensure from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). As a licensed business, Flock Safety is fully authorized to install, maintain, and service its license plate recognition (LPR) cameras to all private businesses, organizations, and associations in the state.

Flock Safety currently works with over 800 private entities in the state of Texas. Although public entities are not affected by the private security license, Flock also is proud to partner with over 300 Texas law enforcement agencies including Austin PD, Dallas PD, Fort Worth PD, and Houston PD.

DPS issues private security licenses under Texas Occupations Code 1702.101, 1702.102, 1702.107, and 1702.221, which governs businesses that must be licensed under the Private Security Act. Flock Safety is now duly licensed as an Investigations/Security Contractor, a Private Investigation Company, and an Alarm Company in the state of Texas.

“Flock Safety and the Texas DPS have a mutual shared interest in building a safer Texas, and we are proud to have secured this additional certification demonstrating our commitment to the state,” said Mark Smith, Flock Safety's General Counsel.“We know that when our elected leaders, public safety officials, business community, and engaged citizens work together around public safety, we can make a difference in crime.”

Flock Assists In Hundreds of Cases Across Texas

Flock Safety technology has been involved in several high-profile cases across Texas, including helping locate a suspect wanted for multiple violent crime warrants , arresting a suspect who fired a gun at police, and tracking an individual who posed as a priest to steal from churches around the country.

“This positive momentum for Flock Safety in Texas is critical to public safety, as Flock is widely involved in alerting first responders and providing evidence in serious violent and property crimes every day,” said Dalton Webb, a retired Sergeant at Fort Worth PD and Flock Safety's Director of Real-Time Policing Strategy.“As a lifelong Texan and veteran of over two decades in law enforcement, I saw firsthand the force multiplying effects this technology has for our overstretched police departments.”

Flock Safety's private security license goes into effect immediately.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Its intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Flock Safety's full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 5,000 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. To schedule a demo or learn more, visit .

