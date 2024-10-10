DBIA To Host 2024 Design-Build Conference & Expo In Dallas With Keynotes On Innovation And Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Event Features Futurist April Rinne, Best-Selling Author Alex Banayan and Cutting-Edge Sessions on Resiliency, Team Building and VDC Technologies

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is excited to host the 2024 Design-Build & in Dallas, TX, from Nov. 6–8. DBIA's annual conference is the largest gathering of design-build Owners and practitioners, offering unparalleled opportunities to learn from leaders, discover new trends and engage in networking that drives project success.What: 2024 Design-Build Conference & ExpoWhen: Nov. 6–8, 2024Where: Dallas, TX – Hilton, AnatoleWhy: This year's event will feature dynamic keynote speakers Alex Banayan, best-selling author of The Third Door, and futurist April Rinne, known for her work on agile leadership in a changing world.The conference will offer over 20 educational sessions across five key tracks:. Design-Build Done Right. Teamology. Community Champions. Innovation and Integration. Sustainability and ResiliencySession highlights include:. "Building for Resiliency": Exploring design-build strategies that promote resilient infrastructure in the face of climate change.. "Leadership in Collaborative Teams": A deep dive into supporting strong, collaborative design-build teams for project success.. "Breaking Down Barriers: Women Leading in Design-Build": Featuring insights from leading women in the industry.In addition to the conference, the third annual VDCLEx (Virtual Design & Construction Leadership Exchange) will be held Nov. 5 at the Hilton Anatole, focusing on cutting-edge VDC technologies and leadership practices for seasoned VDC professionals and newcomers.Visit designbuildexpo for full session and track descriptions.Media Access: Members of the media must complete the press pass registration form to attend the conference and/or VDCLEx. Contact Erin Looney, ..., (850) 443-0455, for questions or additional information.

