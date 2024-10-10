U.S. Department Of Justice Requests Information From Saab North America, Inc. Regarding Brazil's Acquisition Of Gripen Fighters In 2014

Brazil's fighter procurement (the FX-2 programme) took place between 2008 and 2014 and Saab was awarded the contract. Saab intends to comply with the request to information and to cooperate with the DoJ in this matter.

Both Brazilian and Swedish authorities have previously investigated parts of the Brazilian fighter procurement process. These investigations were closed without indicating any wrongdoings by Saab.

Due to secrecy obligations, Saab is not able to communicate further regarding this.



The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 10 October 2024 at 16.15 (CEST).

