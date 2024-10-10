Application Outsourcing Market To Reach $244.5 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 8.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global application outsourcing has grown due to several factors such as the need to innovate and expand business processes, growth in digital transformation, and increased adoption of advanced code analysis software. NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Application Outsourcing Market by Type (Application Development Service, Application Maintenance Service, Independent Software Testing Service and Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), and End User (Automotive, Government, Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, BFSI, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the application outsourcing market was valued at $115.7 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $244.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth The global application outsourcing market has grown due to several factors such as the need to innovate & expand business processes, growth in digital transformation, and increased adoption of advanced code analysis software. However, the lack of skilled experts in some regions and unawareness of technology act as restraints for the application outsourcing market. In addition, an increase in spending on IT infrastructure in some of the developing countries is expected to provide ample opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. Request Sample Pages: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $115.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $244.5 billion CAGR 8.6% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Type, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region. Drivers The need to innovate and expand business processes Growth in digital transformation Increased adoption of advanced code analysis software Opportunities An increase in spending on IT infrastructure in some of the developing countries Restraints Lack of skilled experts in some regions

The application maintenance service segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By type, the application maintenance service segment held the highest market share in 2023. As software applications become more complex and integral to business operations, the need for continuous maintenance to ensure they function correctly and efficiently increases.

The large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2023. As large enterprises typically have more complex application needs, higher transaction volumes, and larger budgets, which make outsourcing a more viable option for them. Large enterprises often have diverse supplier networks, operations, and the need for specialized application expertise.

The IT & telecom segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By end user, the IT and telecom segment held the highest market share in 2023. The dominance of the IT and telecom segment in the application outsourcing market is driven by its complex application requirements, such as regulatory compliance, risk management, and cost optimization. The IT and telecom industry relies on robust application solutions to address these specific needs.

North America held the highest market share in 2023.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The market for application outsourcing services in North America has expanded as a result of the escalating technical breakthroughs and digital transformations occurring across several business verticals, including telecommunications, IT, retail, and finance.

Major Industry Players: -

Unisys Corporation

Wipro Limited

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

CGI Group

Accenture plc

Dell Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services

iGATE, Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global application outsourcing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Development:

In June 2024, NTT DATA launched the Tsuzumi through the Microsoft Azure AI Models-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering. The development marks a milestone in a 25-year collaboration committed to pioneering technological solutions that drive sustainability and innovation.

In July 2023, ITC partnered with PTC to deliver the professional and innovative solutions the customers need to drive value in their product development environment.

