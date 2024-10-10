Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market To Reach $3.6 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 15.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rise in incidence of cancer, enhanced focus on worker safety, and technological advancements are the major factors which drive the global growth. Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market by Type (Membrane to membrane and Needleless), Component (Barrier type CSTDs and Air cleaning CSTDs), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Oncology Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the closed system drug transfer device (CSTD) market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.84 billion Market Size in 2033 $3.61 billion CAGR 15.7% No. of Pages in Report 216 Segments Covered Type, Component, End User, and Region Drivers

Rise in incidence of cancer

Enhanced focus on worker safety Technological advancements Opportunities Increased awareness of health risks Restraints High cost and maintenance of devices



Segment Highlights

Membrane-to-membrane Closed System Drug Transfer Devices (CSTDs)

By type, Membrane-to-membrane Closed System Drug Transfer Devices (CSTDs) use a sealed, barrier membrane to connect two drug containers, ensuring that no contaminants enter or escape during drug transfer. This design minimizes exposure to hazardous drugs and protects healthcare workers from potential risks while maintaining sterile conditions.

Diaphragm based Component is preferred in Closed System Drug Transfer Devices (CSTDs)

By Component, Diaphragm-based Component in Closed System Drug Transfer Devices (CSTDs) is preferred due to its ability to provide a robust barrier against contamination and ensure secure drug transfer. The diaphragm acts as a seal between drug containers, preventing leaks and exposure to hazardous substances. This design enhances safety for healthcare workers and maintains the sterility of the medication.

Hospitals and clinics are the important end users of closed system drug transfer device (CSTD) 's

By end user, hospitals and clinics are key end users of Closed System Drug Transfer Devices (CSTDs) due to their critical role in handling and administering hazardous drugs. CSTDs are essential in these settings to protect healthcare workers from exposure to toxic substances, maintain drug sterility, and ensure patient safety. Their use is crucial for compliance with safety regulations and improving overall clinical outcomes.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market is expanding globally, with North America and Europe leading due to stringent regulations and high adoption rates. Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant growth driven by increasing healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness. Latin America and the Middle East are emerging markets, experiencing gradual adoption as regulatory frameworks strengthen and healthcare investments increase.

Key Players

B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Baxter International

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Caragen Ltd.

Corvida Medical

Equashield

FIMI Opportunity Funds (Simplivia Healthcare)

ICU Medical

JCB Co Ltd. (JMS Co Ltd.)

Yukon Medical

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, expansion, partnership, collaboration and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Worldwide

In December 2021, B. Braun Medical Inc., a leading provider of Closed System Drug Transfer Devices (CSTD), announced that the OnGuard 2 CSTD is now available in the U.S. OnGuard 2 incorporates all the current advantages of OnGuard, while offering upgraded materials and enhanced features to improve its usability.

