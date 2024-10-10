Unlock The Keys To Safer Shopping

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) tour conducted discussing how to make smarter, safer choices for your home

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A nationwide media tour was conducted in collaboration with D S Simon Media featuring Nancy A. Cowles, executive director of Kids in Danger (KID) and Brett Horn, founder, past Chairman of Charlie's House in Kansas City, MO.



With so many products on the market, it's crucial to stay informed about safety standards to make smarter choices and ensure our homes are safe and secure.

Tip-over accidents have historically been an especially dangerous hazard in the home that parents might not be aware of. The consumer product and safety commission (CPSC ) estimates that there were 84,100 tip-over-related injuries with clothing storage units from 2006 through 2021.

To help address the issue of tip-over accidents, there was a massive effort from legislators, safety advocates, and others from the furniture industry to fight for safety regulations.

September 1 marked the one-year anniversary since the mandatory federal safety standard for clothing storage furniture went into effect, impacting furniture retailers across the US.

This standard was mandated by the passage of the Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth (STURDY) Act and in the year since, IKEA has become the first major retailer to announce full compliance with the standard. This is a large step forward in helping reduce the risk of tip-over accidents and keeping homes safer.

Questions and insights they provided included:

What are some key things we should be thinking about when shopping for new products to ensure we are safe at home?Are there new government standards and rules helping to shape a safer future?How are these rules impacting the furniture products on the market now?Is there any advice for families who want to make sure that the furniture they buy meets the new standard?

For more information, visitCHARLIESHOUSE.ORGKIDSINDANGER.ORGCPSC.GOV

