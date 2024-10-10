National Car Care Month: Tips To Keep Your Car Running Smooth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automotive Expert and YouTube Star, EricTheCarGuy, Teams with Chevron to Provide Essential Tips to Keep Your Car Running Smoothly

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is National Car Care Month and the perfect time to give your vehicle the attention it deserves. Recently, Automotive Expert and YouTube Star, EricTheCarGuy, partnered with Chevron Lubricants and D S Simon on a nationwide satellite media tour to share some simple, expert advice to help keep your vehicle running smoothly.



Even though October is National Car Care Month, it's important to pay attention to your car's performance all year long. Like any relationship, drivers should learn to listen to their car. Routine care, such as using a fuel additive like Chevron Techron once a season or performing regular oil changes, can help you avoid costly repairs and keep your vehicle running smoothly.

Here are some of EricTheCarGuy's top car care tips:



Watch for Leaks : Pay attention to any leaks under your car. Fluids like transmission fluid (red), brake fluid (light brown) and engine oil (brown) can signal different issues. Eric recommends laying a white paper towel under the leak to identify the color and calling your mechanic for further advice.

Listen to Your Car : Strange noises can indicate trouble. Pay attention to when these noises occur and where you're hearing them from, which can be a possible clue as to what's at the root cause.

Stay on Top of Oil Changes : Regular oil changes are crucial to keeping your engine healthy. Whether you do it at home or visit a quick lube center like Havoline xpress lube, it's important to use high-quality oil. Eric recommends Chevron Havoline Lifelong, a motor oil brand that's been trusted for over 120 years. Plus, their Smart Change package offers 6 quarts instead of the typical 5, giving you more value.

Improve Fuel Economy : For smoother performance and to help maximize your mileage, Eric suggests using Chevron Techron Complete Fuel System Cleaner once a season or every 3,000 miles. It's an easy, low-cost way to deep clean and protect your fuel system, which maximizes fuel efficiency, helping you save more with every pour. Winterize Your Vehicle : As temperatures drop, make sure your car is ready for winter. Check tire pressure, test your battery, and add Chevron Techron High Mileage Fuel System Cleaner if you plan to drive less or store your vehicle. This additive is perfect for stabilizing fuel for up to two years, making it ideal for cars that will be parked for long periods.



For more information, visit chevronlubricants.com

About EricTheCarGuy

EricTheCarGuy is a former ASE certified master technician and Acura Certified Master Technician with over 30 years of experience in auto repair. In addition to getting under the hood of thousands of vehicles, Eric also formerly owned and operated a video production company for more than 10 years. Combining those skill sets in 2009, the EricTheCarGuy YouTube channel was born. Since then he has garnered over 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube with almost 400 million views. In addition to the YouTube channel, fans can interact with EricTheCarGuy on his website where they can get help with their automotive issues on the FAQ page . No matter what the issue is, EricTheCarGuy is there to help those in need better understand and repair their automotive issues.

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

