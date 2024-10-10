GE Appliances Wins Consumer Cybersecurity Award In 2024 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced that GE Appliances , a Haier company, has been selected as winner of the“Consumer Cybersecurity Solution of the Year” in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.



The 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award recognizes GE Appliances' SmartHQTM connected home platform and connected appliances that are secure by design and default. From development to manufacturing, testing, and maintenance, every component of the SmartHQ ecosystem features security controls that provide independent redundancy to protect against malicious attacks. Layered security controls are implemented for data protection at rest and in transit, strengthening the entire ecosystem.

GE Appliances adheres to industry best practices to ensure the security of connected appliances and the privacy of consumer data. Incident and risk management processes allow secure methods for consumers to report security vulnerabilities. GE Appliances publicly discloses its vulnerability disclosure and mitigation process with an expected timeline of events.

The company continues to produce additions to its secure SmartHQ platform and has also recently introduced“EcoBalance System”. This secure ecosystem helps consumers achieve net zero energy goals and lower carbon emissions through an integrated package which includes secure, energy-efficient smart appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, HVAC systems, and more.

“Security is ingrained in our business culture and development processes. Our goal is to prioritize consumer security when it comes to all of our smart products in the marketplace. Beyond the security of our connected appliances, protecting our consumers' data is paramount and we are constantly conducting security vulnerability testing and gaining feedback,” said Shawn Stover, vice president of smart home and energy solutions at GE Appliances.“We are proud to be recognized by CyberSecurity Breakthrough for the fourth time with this important award that showcases our dedication to incorporating sound security principles into our product development processes and going above and beyond with third party certifications and designations.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“GE Appliances continues to put customer peace of mind first while protecting against security threats. The cybersecurity threat landscape is ever-changing, and at the same time, consumers are relying more and more on interconnected devices and holistic appliance ecosystems in every aspect of their life - home to car to work,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough.“These innovations from GE Appliances and their long-standing commitments to performance, value, and cybersecurity make them our choice for 'Consumer CyberSecurity Solution of the Year!'”

Additionally, SmartHQ has maintained the UL Gold IoT Security Rating since 2020. The yearly UL evaluation ensures all security controls and methodologies are industry standard and up to date with current threats, including regular security penetration testing and secure software updates to over 900 connected appliances. The certification demonstrates the cybersecurity capabilities of GE Appliances to retailers, regulators, and consumers.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances we make the world a better place, and our team is committed to leading in the communities where we live and work. Today, our appliances are in 50 percent of all U.S. homes, and our business is committed to serving every family in the country. We are a purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization that believes there is always a better way. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram®, CaféTM, GE ProfileTM, GE®, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information on our company, brands, and corporate citizenship, visit

CONTACT: Media Contact: Steve Johansson ... 213.255.3658