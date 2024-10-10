Coalition Wins “MDR Solution Of The Year” Designation In 2024 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market, today announced that Coalition , the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, has been selected as winner of the“MDR Solution of the Year” award in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.

Coalition's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, offered via its affiliate Coalition Incident Response, leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to spot anomalous and known malicious activity, which helps businesses catch threat actors mid-attack. The breakthrough solution also incorporates human expertise that can intervene in tense security situations by cutting the connection of a remote session, isolating impacted machines, or revoking privileges for compromised attacks.

The company's MDR solution provides 24/7/365 monitoring and response to help businesses of all sizes act faster while minimizing operational disruption and impact. While endpoint data is monitored most often - such as devices like laptops and smartphones - any data across the security stack can be included to extend round-the-clock monitoring and response to data from networks, email, cloud, and more. The company's Managed XDR solution also offers monitoring of O365 logs, Azure AD/AD logs, Firewall logs, MFA logs, and more.

“SMBs are the lifeblood of the economy, and our unwavering mission is to protect the unprotected. MDR alone can reduce attack response time by more than 50%, making businesses and their security personnel far more agile when facing attacks,” said John Roberts, Coalition's General Manager, Security.“With our solution's integrated human expertise, we're better positioning SMBs to continually identify potential threats, contextualize security concerns, and mitigate attacks before they happen. We're grateful that CyberSecurity Breakthrough has recognized our commitment to minimizing the impact of incidents and helping to prevent the most advanced cyber attacks.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“Coalition MDR helps businesses stay ahead of attacks by alerting them to the vulnerabilities, risks, and signals that other solutions may have missed. Data breaches have become more common and expensive but traditional security teams are inundated with alerts from any number of tools, making cutting through the noise overwhelming,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough.“Coalition has put the power of MDR into the hands of businesses of all sizes by offering around-the-clock threat detection and response capabilities, human expertise, accelerating time-to-remediation and minimizing or eliminating the impact of a cyber incident. It's an honor to award Coalition with 'MDR Solution of the Year!'”

Additionally, the Coalition MDR team is equipped to handle the most sophisticated cyber attacks and leverage their knowledge by helping policyholders quickly address cyber attacks or prevent them and their impact entirely. Breakthrough benefits include 24/7 monitoring and coverage, a team of cybersecurity experts, enhanced threat visibility, proactive threat hunting, reduced time to remediation, and both improved compliance and security posture.

