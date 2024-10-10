WGU Labs Invests In Doowii To Accelerate AI-Driven Insights In Education

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Engagement aims to empower educational institutions with AI-driven insights, enhancing data accessibility and decision-making across the education sector

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today WGU Labs , the research, development, and hub of Western Governors University, announced its investment in Doowii , an innovative AI-powered data designed to transform the way educational institutions interact with data. The collaboration aims to expand Doowii's reach within the education sector by broadening networks and amplifying its unique approach to data democratization.

The engagement between WGU Labs and Doowii will center around leveraging Doowii's AI data integration platform to bring deeper insights and better understanding to postsecondary education institutions, which can lead to more precise and proactive interventions. WGU Labs will work with Doowii to achieve this goal through a targeted outreach campaign focusing on key conference engagements, partnership promotion, brand recognition, and expanding Doowii's footprint in the broader postsecondary marketplace.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to democratize meaningful access to educational data as well as the ability to ask meaningful questions of those data,” said Ben Dodson, founder and CEO of Doowii.“We're excited to drive impactful results for educators and administrators by making learning more personalized and accessible. Through this collaboration, we hope to leverage Labs' multi-faceted expertise to accelerate our platform's development and enhance our ability to empower educational institutions with actionable insights and data-driven decisions.”

WGU Labs will support Doowii's strategic goals by leveraging its expertise in education technology and systems change in the postsecondary landscape to foster impactful connections and drive adoption across various educational institutions. By empowering educators with insights that are easy to access, understand, and apply, Doowii aids the evolution of education into a more adaptable and responsive system.

“As we explore the implications and impact of AI in EdTech, Doowii offers a great opportunity to better understand how AI can be used to build on past efforts, bringing new insights to life,” said Jason Levin, executive director of WGU Labs.“We expect institutions that partner with Doowii to gain improved understanding and deeper insights within their data and reporting capabilities, empowering educators to make data-driven decisions that enhance student outcomes.”

The partnership builds on Doowii's existing relationships within the EdTech sector, including its collaboration with Instructure, with the goal of further expansion into a global market valued at $30.21 billion. With over 2.56 billion students worldwide across primary, secondary, and post-secondary education, Doowii is positioned to impact a broad audience, including a large portion of the 140.4 million school-age students in English-speaking countries who currently are full of potential yet lost between spreadsheets.

WGU Labs is currently exploring pilot opportunities leveraging Doowii's unique solution with WGU.

Doowii represents the 29th investment for the Accelerator at WGU Labs since its inception in 2019. To learn more about the Accelerator and its portfolio, visit wgulabs.org/accelerator/ .

About Doowii

Doowii is a cutting-edge data platform designed to simplify the way educational institutions leverage data. By integrating data from various EdTech platforms, Doowii provides a seamless interface that empowers non-technical users to access, analyze, and act on insights quickly and effectively. Our mission is to democratize data, breaking down barriers to help educators and administrators drive student success through data-informed decisions.

About WGU Labs

WGU Labs is the nonprofit EdTech consulting, incubation, research, and design arm of Western Governors University. Our mission is to identify and support scalable solutions that address the biggest challenges in education today.

The Accelerator at WGU Labs provides research, market development, and product enhancement services to early-stage education businesses. Through these services, as well as financial investments, the Accelerator advances the scale and impact of education companies that share its mission to increase student access, lower student costs and improve student outcomes. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn .

